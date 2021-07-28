Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Italian regulator endorses Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for teens

1 minute read

A person holds a vial of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a care home in Naples, Italy, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italian regulators approved the use of Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for children 12-17 years old, making it the second shot endorsed for adolescents, alongside that of Pfizer.

Italian drug agency AIFA said it had endorsed the vaccine Spikevax for teens, fully accepting the recommendation made by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on July 23. read more

"The available data demonstrate the efficacy and safety of the vaccine also for subjects in this age group," Aifa said in a statement.

Some European countries say vaccinating children is important to reach herd immunity as the highly contagious Delta variant continues spreading. Moderna in May said its vaccine was found to be safe and effective in teenagers.

Reporting by Emilio Parodi Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 9:58 AM UTCItalian regulator endorses Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for teens

Italian regulators approved the use of Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for children 12-17 years old, making it the second shot endorsed for adolescents, alongside that of Pfizer.

EuropeBlast in German industrial park kills two, several missing
EuropeEU says it is on track for 70% vaccination target by end summer
EuropeChaumet jewellery store near Champs-Elysee in Paris hit by armed robbery
EuropePM Johnson wants U.S. travellers back as restrictions set to ease