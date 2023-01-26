Italy, Albania drug-trafficking network dismantled, says Europol















BRUSSELS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Law enforcement authorities have dismantled a network of drug traffickers in Italy and Albania, Europe's Europol police agency said on Thursday.

Europol said the criminals in question were allegedly responsible for large-scale trafficking of cocaine, cannabis and heroin mainly from Albania to Italy, as countries throughout Europe battle hard to tackle organised crime gangs.

During one joint action day which saw the involvement of some 350 officers in the field, 30 suspects were arrested and 31 locations were searched. Five rifles, one gun and six vehicles were seized during the operation.

A report published last November by the European Union's EMCDDA drugs agency said criminal networks in the Western Balkans had become key actors in both regional and European Union drug markets.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson











