Italy allows COVID-19 vaccine booster 5 months after completing the first cycle -minister

ROME, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Monday said it will be possible for the Italians to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster five months after completing the first vaccination cycle.

"The booster dose is crucial to better protect ourselves and those around us. After Aifa's (Italy's medicines authority) latest advice, it will be possible to take it five months after completing the first cycle," Speranza wrote on Facebook.

Reporting by Angelo Amante Editing by Chris Reese

