Italy backs EU measures against Russia, Italy's PM says

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi makes a statement on the Ukraine crisis, in Rome, Italy, February 24, 2022. Remo Casilli/REUTERS/Pool

ROME, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Italy gave its full support to the measures announced by the European Commission on Sunday against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

The European Union will shut down EU airspace to Russian aircraft, seek to ban Russian state-owned media in the bloc and target Russian ally Belarus with sanctions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday. read more

"Italy gives its full backing to the measures against the Russian Federation presented today by the European Commission. The aggression against Ukraine is barbaric and a threat to the whole of Europe. The European Union must react with utmost determination," Draghi said in a statement.

