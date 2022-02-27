Italy to close its airspace to Russian aircraft

MILAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Italy has decided to close its airspace to Russian aircraft, the prime minister's office said on Sunday, joining a string of European countries including Britain and Germany taking the same measure in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gianluca Semeraro

