Italy committed to protecting Afghans who assisted Rome's mission -Draghi

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi gestures as he speaks at a news conference where he is expected to map out the country's next moves in loosening coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Italy is committed to protecting all Afghan citizens who assisted Rome's mission in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Monday.

In a statement, Draghi added that Rome was working with its European partners to find a solution to the crisis in Afghanistan which would protect human rights, particularly those of women.

Earlier on Monday, the first plane carrying Italian diplomats and some of their Afghan assistants flew into Rome from Kabul -- part of a massive international airlift underway after the Taliban swept into the Afghan capital. read more

The defence ministry said in a statement around 70 people were aboard the military plane. Italian media reported that the Italian ambassador to Kabul was on the flight along with roughly 20 Afghan citizens.

The Italian foreign ministry has said it is planning other such flights, but has not given any details.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Crispian Balmer; Editing by Gavin Jones

