Italy committed to secure Intel investment over chip factory, minister says

FILE PHOTO-Italy's newly appointed Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti looks on during the swearing-in ceremony at Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome, Italy October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Italy's government is determined to secure an investment by Intel (INTC.O) to build a chip factory in the country, the economy minister said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, or luckily, we have had a change in the government: things have worldwide changed as regarding costs, but we are still committed", Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on the sidelines of a parliamentary audition.

In her end-of-year news conference in December, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she considered Intel's investment as highly strategic and would schedule a meeting with the company to explore ways to facilitate it.

Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Alessia Pé, editing by Gianluca Semeraro

