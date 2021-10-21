Italy court acquits Berlusconi of bribery charges in underage prostitution case

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks to the media as he leaves San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

SIENA, Italy, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was acquitted of bribery charges in a 2013 underage prostitution case, a judge ruled on Thursday.

Berlusconi, leader of the centre-right Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party, was accused of paying pianist Danilo Mariani to lie in a 2013 trial where Berlusconi was charged with paying to have sex with 17-year-old Moroccan nightclub dancer Karima El Mahroug, better known in Italy by her stage name, Ruby the Heartstealer.

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Gavin Jones

