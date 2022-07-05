1 minute read
Italy daily COVID cases exceed 100,000 for first time since February
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ROME, July 5 (Reuters) - Italy reported 132,274 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, health ministry official figures showed, surpassing 100,000 for the first time since Feb. 8.
Italy, whose death tally since the beginning of the pandemic is the eight-highest in the world, also reported 94 deaths on Tuesday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Giulia Segreti
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.