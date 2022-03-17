Italy disbands COVID board of experts as health emergency ends-Draghi

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi delivers a statement before his meeting with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium March 7, 2022 Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

ROME, March 17 (Reuters) - A board of experts advising the Italian government on the COVID-19 crisis will be disbanded when the national state of emergency ends on March 31, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

Draghi told reporters that the government was going to gradually unwind restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, but warned they could be re-introduced if the situation worsened again.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.