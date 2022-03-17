1 minute read
Italy disbands COVID board of experts as health emergency ends-Draghi
ROME, March 17 (Reuters) - A board of experts advising the Italian government on the COVID-19 crisis will be disbanded when the national state of emergency ends on March 31, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
Draghi told reporters that the government was going to gradually unwind restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, but warned they could be re-introduced if the situation worsened again.
