Italy eases travel from the EU as of February

A man shows his coronavirus disease (COVID-19) "Super Green Pass" before getting on a train on the day Italy brings in tougher rules for the unvaccinated, at Termini main train station in Rome, Italy, January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Italy will ease COVID-19 restrictions for all visitors from European Union countries starting from Feb.1 , the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Minister of Health Roberto Speranza has signed an order stating that travellers from EU countries will only need a "green pass," it said in statement.

The so-called Green Pass, is a document showing proof of COVID-19 immunity through vaccination, previous infection or a negative test.

On Dec. 14, Italy had ruled that all EU visitors had to take a test before departure, amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. read more

According to the ministry, Speranza's order also renews the go-ahead for travel to a number of non-European tourist spots, widening it to six other destinations: Cuba, Singapore, Turkey, Thailand (limited to the island of Phuket), Oman and French Polynesia.

In September 2021, Italy had set up these so-called COVID-free tourist corridors: Maldives, Seychelles, Mauritius, Egypt (but only Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam), Dominican Republic and Aruba. read more

Italy reported 167,206 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 186,740 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 426 from 468.

Reporting by Emilio Parodi, editing by Aurora Ellis

