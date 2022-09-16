Italy election frontrunner welcomes CDP's move to delay bid for TIM's grid

MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brothers of Italy is happy with a decision by state lender CDP to wait until after a Sept. 25 national election before bidding for Telecom Italia's (TIM) fixed-line grid, a top official at the right-wing party leading in polls said.

"I welcome CDP's decision to delay its non-binding bid until after the vote", Alessio Butti, a lawmaker in charge of telecoms policy for the Brothers of Italy party, told a conference on Thursday.

Sources had said CDP had decided to wait for the Sept. 25 vote before filing its non-binding offer for TIM's landline grid as part of plans to create a single broadband network in Italy.

