Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Italy to eliminate COVID-19 quarantine for vaccinated and negative UK travellers

1 minute read

ROME, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Italy will eliminate on Aug. 31 a five-day mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for travellers from the United Kingdom who have completed the vaccination cycle and can show a negative test, a health ministry statement said on Saturday.

Existing restrictions for travellers from other countries will remain in place, the statement added.

Reporting by Angelo Amante; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · August 27, 2021 · 9:00 PM UTC

NATO allies struggle to keep Kabul airport open for aid after withdrawal

NATO allies are struggling to ensure that Afghanistan's main gateway, Kabul airport, remains open for urgently needed humanitarian aid flights next week when they end their evacuation airlifts and turn it over to the Taliban.

Europe
Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says
Europe
Russia says vital to help Afghans form inclusive government
Europe
Exit game: Central banks' shift from crisis policies gathers momentum
Europe
'You have seen the outrageous and achieved incredible things', Germany tells troops