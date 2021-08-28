Italy to eliminate COVID-19 quarantine for vaccinated and negative UK travellers

ROME, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Italy will eliminate on Aug. 31 a five-day mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for travellers from the United Kingdom who have completed the vaccination cycle and can show a negative test, a health ministry statement said on Saturday.

Existing restrictions for travellers from other countries will remain in place, the statement added.

