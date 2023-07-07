Italy energy minister defends country's 2030 emission target

ROME, July 7 (Reuters) - Italy's energy minister on Friday rebutted criticism of the country's carbon emission target for 2030, which misses the goal set by the European Union.

In the government document, seen by Reuters, the energy ministry said that current policies would cut emissions in transport, housing, agriculture, waste, services and the energy-light industries by 35-37% versus 2005 levels.

But this is far below a decarbonisation goal of 43.7% by 2030 earmarked for Italy by Brussels.

Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said the government was open to talks with the EU, but added that a more ambitious target risked being impossible to reach.

"We did not set a random number, our target is the outcome of a realistic assessment based on the previous goals, what the country has achieved so far and the future steps we can do taking into account our economic system and our infrastructure," said Pichetto Fratin.

Italy sent its revised national plan for energy and climate to Brussels last week and will hold talks with the European Commission aimed at reaching a binding version by June 2024.

"We are open to discussions but we have to face reality and we do not want to invent any numbers, any targets that are unattainable," the minister added, speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of Italy's industrial lobby for energy.

Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Keith Weir

