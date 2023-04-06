Italy ex-premier Berlusconi has leukaemia, source says
MILAN, April 6 (Reuters) - Four-times Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has been diagnosed with leukaemia, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
The source confirmed a report by the Corriere della Sera daily.
The 86-year-old Berlusconi has been treated in intensive care since Wednesday in a cardiac unit of Milan's San Raffaele hospital, after suffering breathing problems.
The billionaire media tycoon, who made his fortune from commercial television, has suffered repeated bouts of ill-health in recent years and had came out of the same hospital just last week.
