Italy ex-premier Berlusconi has leukaemia, source says

[1/2] Forza Italia leader and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi attends a session of the upper house of parliament ahead of a confidence vote for the new government, in Rome, Italy, October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane















MILAN, April 6 (Reuters) - Four-times Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has been diagnosed with leukaemia, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The source confirmed a report by the Corriere della Sera daily.

The 86-year-old Berlusconi has been treated in intensive care since Wednesday in a cardiac unit of Milan's San Raffaele hospital, after suffering breathing problems.

The billionaire media tycoon, who made his fortune from commercial television, has suffered repeated bouts of ill-health in recent years and had came out of the same hospital just last week.

Reporting by Milan newsroom, editing by Alvise Armellini











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.