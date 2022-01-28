Europe1 minute read
Italy fails to elect new president at fifth ballot -Reuters count
ROME, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A fifth round of voting for Italy's new president failed to produce a winner on Friday, according to a Reuters calculation of the ongoing count.
Centre-right parties had tried to push through Senate speaker Elisabetta Casellati, from Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, for the high-standing role. read more
However, the Reuters calculation of the count showed that she had not gathered enough support to reach the necessary 505-vote threshold needed to secure victory.
Parliament will hold a second vote on Friday, scheduled to start at 1600 GMT.
Writing by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Crispian Balmer
