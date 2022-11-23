Italy and France agree on need to strengthen industrial ties, Rome says















ROME, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Italy and France agree they should strive to reinforce industrial ties, Rome's Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Wednesday after talks in Paris with his French counterpart.

"France and Italy have on this occasion confirmed the need to strengthen bilateral industrial relations, especially in some sectors," Urso's ministry said in a statement.

The statement listed the sectors liable for further cooperation as energy, microchips, and the fashion, steel and automotive industries.

