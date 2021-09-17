Skip to main content

Europe

Italy govt sees "fairly rapid" solution for Monte dei Paschi - industry minister

1 minute read

Banca Monte dei Paschi's headquarters in Siena, Italy, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

SIENA, Italy, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Italy's government expects to find a solution to help ailing bailed-out lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) in "fairly rapid" time, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on the sidelines of an event in Siena.

UniCredit (CRDI.MI), Italy's second-largest bank, in July entered into exclusive talks with the Treasury to evaluate buying "selected parts" of Monte dei Paschi (MPS), which is 64% owned by the state following a 2017 bailout.

Asked about alternatives for Monte dei Paschi to UniCredit, Giorgetti said his government was dealing with a major problem inherited from previous administrations "but I am convinced that it will find the best solution".

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 12:32 PM UTC

Putin's foes accuse Google and Apple of caving to Kremlin pressure

Russian opposition activists accused Alphabet's Google and Apple of caving to Kremlin pressure on Friday after the U.S. tech giants removed an anti-government tactical voting app from their stores on the first day of a parliamentary election.

Europe
EU unsure if women face higher risk of clots from AstraZeneca shot
Europe
Supply fears lead EU vaccine industry to seek home comforts
Europe
Albania votes in its first female dominated government
Europe
Australian PM says he made clear to France possibility of scrapping submarine deal