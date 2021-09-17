Italy govt sees "fairly rapid" solution for Monte dei Paschi - industry minister

Banca Monte dei Paschi's headquarters in Siena, Italy, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

SIENA, Italy, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Italy's government expects to find a solution to help ailing bailed-out lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) in "fairly rapid" time, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on the sidelines of an event in Siena.

UniCredit (CRDI.MI), Italy's second-largest bank, in July entered into exclusive talks with the Treasury to evaluate buying "selected parts" of Monte dei Paschi (MPS), which is 64% owned by the state following a 2017 bailout.

Asked about alternatives for Monte dei Paschi to UniCredit, Giorgetti said his government was dealing with a major problem inherited from previous administrations "but I am convinced that it will find the best solution".

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Agnieszka Flak

