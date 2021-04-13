Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza speaks to reporters after European health ministers from neighbouring countries to Italy held a meeting to discuss Italy's coronavirus outbreak, in Rome, Italy, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

The COVID vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) is important for the fight against coronavirus and will need to be used, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza was quoted as saying on Tuesday by Italian news agencies.

The U.S. company said earlier it would delay rolling out the vaccine in Europe after U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing its use following cases of rare blood clots in six women after they were given it. read more

"We will evaluate the situation in the coming days over what will be the best way forward, as soon as the European and American (regulators) give us more formal and definitive news," Speranza was quoted as saying by ADNKronos agency.

"But I think that this vaccine too will have to be used because it is an important vaccine."

