Italy to lend Ukraine 200 million euros, finance minister says

Italy's Economy Minister Daniele Franco speaks during a news conference after the Italian cabinet approved the government's 2022 budget, in Rome, Italy October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

May 20 (Reuters) - Italy will lend Ukraine 200 million euros ($211 mln) to help it pay its bills, Italy's finance minister Daniele Franco said on Friday after a meeting of G7 financial leaders.

He said this measure had already been published in Italy's official journal of record.

($1 = 0.9463 euros)

Reporting by Francesco Canepa, Editing by Louise Heavens

