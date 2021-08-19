Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Italy pushes for extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan -media

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi departs on the second day of a EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium June 25, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

ROME, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is working to organise a summit of the Group of 20 major economies on the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover at the weekend, newspapers La Repubblica and Il Messaggero said on Thursday.

Italy holds the rotating G20 presidency this year and a possible meeting is expected to be held before October's scheduled summit in Rome, La Repubblica said.

Draghi is expected to discuss the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, the two dailies added.

A spokesperson for the prime minister's office was not immediately available for comment.

An online meeting of leaders of the G7 grouping has already been scheduled for next week to discuss a common strategy and approach on the situation in Afghanistan. read more

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

