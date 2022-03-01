Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Italy moves its embassy in Ukraine to Lviv because of deteriorating security

1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

ROME, March 1 (Reuters) - Italy is moving its embassy in Ukraine to the western city of Lviv because of the deteriorating security situation in the capital Kyiv, the Italian foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Crispian Balmer, editing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters