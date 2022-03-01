1 minute read
Italy moves its embassy in Ukraine to Lviv because of deteriorating security
ROME, March 1 (Reuters) - Italy is moving its embassy in Ukraine to the western city of Lviv because of the deteriorating security situation in the capital Kyiv, the Italian foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Reporting by Crispian Balmer, editing by Gavin Jones
