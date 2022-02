Italy open to banning Russia from SWIFT system -foreign minister

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio speaks during a news conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool

ROME, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Italy would not veto proposals to ban Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payment system, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday.

"There is no veto", Di Maio told reporters in Brussels answering a question on the issue, adding Rome will continue working in unison with European Union partners on sanctions.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Angelo Amante Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.