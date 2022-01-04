Italy parliament to begin voting for new head of state on Jan 24

General view of the Senate as Italy's new Prime Minister Mario Draghi addresses lawmakers before submitting his government to a vote of confidence, in Rome, Italy, February 17, 2021. Alberto Pizzoli/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

ROME, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Italian parliament will convene on Jan. 24 to begin voting for a new head of state to replace the outgoing Sergio Mattarella, the chief of the lower house of parliament ruled on Tuesday.

The election of a new president of the republic may have major repercussions for the future of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government, which is trying to contain a wave of COVID-19 infections.

Draghi has made clear he would like to become president, bringing to an end his 11-month old government and leaving the country with the choice of either installing a new premier or holding fresh elections a year ahead of schedule.

However, there is no guarantee the 74-year-old former European Central Bank chief will get the job.

The first choice of Italy's centre-right parties is the 85-year-old four-times prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. read more

Other figures considered in with a chance are former lower house speaker Pier Ferdinando Casini, former Prime Minister Giuliano Amato and the current Justice Minister Marta Cartabia.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Gavin Jones

