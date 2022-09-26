Italy PD leader to step down after election defeat

Leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) Enrico Letta reacts as he speaks to media a day after Italy's election where the rightwing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni triumphed, in Rome, Italy, September 26, 2022. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Enrico Letta, the leader of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD), plans to step down after defeat in the national election, he said on Monday.

Letta told a news conference that he would stay on for the time being but not stand for the leadership at the next party congress which will be held in the near future.

He described the election victory for a right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni as a "sad day for Italy and Europe".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Angelo Amante Writing by Keith Weir Editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.