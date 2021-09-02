Italy plans third COVID vaccine shots for most fragile-health minister

People receive a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a day before the wider Green Pass restrictions, where Italians will need proof of immunity to access an array of services and leisure activities, come into force, at the Music Auditorium in Rome, Italy, August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

ROME, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Italian government is planning to start administering a third COVID-19 vaccine shot later this month to people with the most fragile immune systems, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Thursday.

"We will start inoculating a third dose to fragile people by September," Speranza told reporters, speaking alongside Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Draghi said Italy was planning to further extend the usage of so-called Green Pass health documents, which are currently needed for long-distance travel, access to many leisure activities and also obligatory for school workers. read more

He also said Italy might make inoculations obligatory for everyone once the anti-COVID vaccines had been given full approval by EU and Italian regulators.

Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer

