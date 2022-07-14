Italy PM Draghi to tender resignation on Thursday

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks during a joint news conference, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

ROME, July 14 (Reuters) - Mario Draghi said he would resign as Italian prime minister on Thursday, after a party in his ruling coalition did not participate in a confidence vote.

"I will tender my resignation to the president of the republic this evening," Draghi told the cabinet, according to a statement released by his office.

"The national unity coalition that backed this government no longer exists," he added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Gavin Jones and Angelo Amante

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.