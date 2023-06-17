Italy PM Meloni in Paris next week to support Rome's Expo 2030 bid - source















ROME, June 17 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will travel to France next week to show support for Rome's bid to host the Expo 2030, a government source said on Saturday.

Meloni will be in Paris when the International Bureau of Expositions (BIE), the organiser of the world fair, holds its general assembly in the French capital on June 20 and 21, the source said.

Rome launched its candidacy with the hope of revamping its economy as Milan did with the Expo 2015.

The Italian capital faces competition from Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, South Korea's Busan and Ukraine's Odesa.

Expos are global events that gather millions of visitors in their host cities. The host country for the 2030 edition is expected to be elected in November 2023 by a vote of the 171 member states of the BIE.

While in Paris, it is uncertain whether Meloni will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders met last month during a Group of Seven nations summit in Japan, aiming to move past tensions arising from accusations by French officials of Rome's mishandling of an influx of migrants.

Italian authorities have also expressed disappointment with the Elysée's commitment to supporting Riyadh.

Italy aims to challenge Saudi Arabia's Expo bid by emphasizing the importance of human rights and labour conditions, underscoring their commitment to ethical considerations.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who will take part in the kingdom's official reception of Riyadh's candidacy on Monday in Paris, met Macron on Friday to discuss the war in Ukraine and other matters, the French presidency said.

On Tuesday, the Italian Embassy in Paris will hold an event dedicated to the theme of the Rome Expo.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Mike Harrison











