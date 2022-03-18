Italy prepares plan to take in 175,000 Ukrainian refugees - draft decree

A general view of the Arena Sports and Entertainment Hall which has been transformed into an accommodation facility for refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Poznan, Poland March 18, 2022. Piotr Skornicki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS

ROME, March 18 (Reuters) - Italy has drawn up plans to take in up to 175,000 Ukrainian refugees, a draft decree seen by Reuters said.

The plan is expected to be approved by the cabinet later on Friday.

Some 53,600 Ukrainians, including 27,000 women and 21,600 children, have come to Italy so far following Russia's invasion of their country on Feb. 24, interior ministry data shows.

Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer

