Italy to receive first 21 billion euros from EU Covid-19 fund - Von der Leyen

1 minute read

The flag of Italy is seen reflected in a drop from a syringe needle in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Italy will receive a first payment of 21 billion euros ($23.53 billion) from the "Next Generation EU" fund to help states compensate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

($1 = 0.8926 euros)

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Foo Yun Chee

