1 minute read
Italy to receive first 21 billion euros from EU Covid-19 fund - Von der Leyen
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Italy will receive a first payment of 21 billion euros ($23.53 billion) from the "Next Generation EU" fund to help states compensate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.
($1 = 0.8926 euros)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Foo Yun Chee
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.