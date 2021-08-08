Italy reports 11 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, 5,735 new cases

A woman receives a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a day before the wider Green Pass restrictions, where Italians will need proof of immunity to access an array of services and leisure activities, come into force, at the Music Auditorium in Rome, Italy, August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Italy reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday compared with 22 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,735 from 6,902.

Italy has registered 128,220 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its first outbreak emerged in February last year, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth in the world. The country has reported 4.4 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,631 on Sunday, up from 2,533 a day earlier.

There were 24 admissions to intensive care units, down from 29 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 299 from a previous 288.

Some 203,511 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the last 24 hours, compared with 293,863 the day before, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.