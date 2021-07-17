Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Italy reports 13 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 3,121 new cases

People walk down Via del Corso street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Rome, Italy, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME, July 17 (Reuters) - Italy reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 11 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,121 from 2,898.

Italy has registered 127,864 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.28 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,111 on Saturday, edging up from 1,088 a day earlier.

There were nine new admissions to intensive care units, down from 13 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 162 from a previous 161.

Some 244,797 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 205,602, the health ministry said.

