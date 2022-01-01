Italy reports 141,262 coronavirus cases, 111 deaths

People queue to take a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a pharmacy as COVID-19 infections rise in Rome, Italy, December 31, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

ROME, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Italy reported 141,262 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, following 144,243 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 111 from 155.

Italy has registered 137,513 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020, and has reported 6.267 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 11,265 on Saturday, up from 11,150 a day earlier.

There were 135 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 119 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,297 from a previous 1,260.

About 1.08 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the last day, compared with 1.22 million the previous day, the health ministry said.

