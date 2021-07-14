Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Italy reports 23 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 2,153 new cases

1 minute read

People walk without wearing masks as Italy lifts mandatory masks outdoors thanks to a decline in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and hospitalisations, in Rome, Italy, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN, July 14 (Reuters) - Italy reported 23 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 20 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,153 from 1,534.

Italy has registered 127,831 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.28 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,108 on Wednesday, down from 1,128 a day earlier.

There were seven new admissions to intensive care units, same as Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 151 from a previous 157.

Some 210,599 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 192,543, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Francesca Piscioneri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 4:07 PM UTCTwo decades after 9/11, British spies turn focus back to Russia and China

Britain's top domestic spymaster cautioned citizens on Wednesday to treat the threat of spying from Russia, China and Iran with as much vigilance as terrorism, in a shift of focus back to counter-espionage nearly two decades after the 9/11 attacks.

EuropeMasks to remain mandatory on London transport after national rule easing
EuropePope Francis returns to Vatican for rest after intestinal surgery
EuropeFrench police quell protest against COVID health passport rules
EuropeBosnia's intelligence chief arrested over forged diploma accusations

Bosnian police on Wednesday arrested the country's intelligence chief on accusations of money laundering and abusing his office to forge university diplomas, police and prosecutors said.