EuropeItaly reports 251 coronavirus deaths, 12,694 new cases

People wearing protective masks walk past closed shops as COVID-19 restrictions in the Lazio region are slightly relaxed, in Rome, Italy March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Italy reported 251 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 310 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections edged down to 12,694 from 15,370.

Italy has registered 116,927 deaths linked to COVID-19, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 23,648 on Sunday, down from 24,100 a day earlier.

There were 163 admissions to intensive care units, the same as on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients declined to 3,311 from 3,340.

