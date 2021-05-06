Skip to main content

EuropeItaly reports 258 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 11,807 new cases

Reuters
1 minute read

A woman walks near a closed shop, hoping for the return of foreign tourists and a busy summer season despite the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the glamorous tourist island of Capri, Italy, April 28, 2021. Picture taken April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Italy reported 258 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 267 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 11,807 from 10,585.

Italy has registered 122,263 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.08 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 16,867 on Thursday, down from 17,520 a day earlier.

There were 127 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 142 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,308 from a previous 2,368.

Some 324,640 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 327,169, the health ministry said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 4:31 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE UK court to reconsider $6.9 bln Brazil dam lawsuit against BHP

London's Court of Appeal will hear a request to revive a 5 billion pound ($6.95 billion) lawsuit against Anglo-Australian mining group BHP (BHPB.L), (BHP.AX) over a 2015 dam failure in Brazil, a court order showed.

EuropeDanish high court upholds conviction of Norwegian man in Iran spy case

A Danish high court on Thursday upheld the seven-year sentence given to a Norwegian citizen of Iranian heritage for spying and complicity in a failed plot to kill an Iranian Arab opposition figure in Denmark.

EuropeFrench envoy visits crisis-hit Lebanon as pressure builds
EuropeFrance, Britain send patrol boats to Jersey in post-Brexit fishing row
EuropeUK sends two navy boats to Jersey after France threatens blockade