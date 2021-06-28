Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Italy reports 28 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 389 new cases

1 minute read

People walk as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ROME, June 28 (Reuters) - Italy reported 28 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, up from 14 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 389 from 782.

Italy has registered 127,500 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.26 million cases to date.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,723 on Monday, down from 1,743 a day earlier.

There were 5 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 10 on Sunday. The total number of patients in intensive care fell to 289 from 294.

Some 75,861 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 138,391, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Gianluca Semeraro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 1:44 PM UTCFrench far-right falls short in regional elections ahead of presidential vote

Bei den Regionalwahlen in Frankreich hat die rechtsextreme Partei von Marine Le Pen auch in der zweiten Runde einen Rückschlag erhalten. In zwei umkämpften Regionen verfehlte die Partei Rassemblement National am Sonntag Prognosen zufolge den selbst erhofften Sieg beim Stichentscheid. Die Wahlen, deren erste Runde vor einer Woche bereits mit einem Dämpfer für Le Pen endete, gelten als Testlauf für die Präsidentschaftswahl im kommenden Jahr.

EuropeSwedish PM Lofven resigns, speaker to look for new leader
EuropeBlinken and pope meet but unclear if U.S. bishops' vote discussed
EuropeEU countries approve landmark climate change law
EuropeMacron rolls out red carpet to JPMorgan, global CEOs in post-Brexit push