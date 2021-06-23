Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Italy reports 30 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 951 new cases

Women walk on the Rialto Bridge, as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

MILAN, June 23 Reuters) - Italy reported 30 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 31 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 951 from 835.

Italy has registered 127.352 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.26 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,140 on Wednesday, down from 2,289 a day earlier.

There were 4 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 10 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 344 from a previous 362.

Some 198,031 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 192,882, the health ministry said.

