Italy reported 342 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 360 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 14,761 from 16,232.

Italy has registered 118,699 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.94 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 21,440 on Friday, down from 22,094 a day earlier.

There were 153 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 174 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,979 from a previous 3,021.

Some 315,700 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 364,804, the health ministry said.

