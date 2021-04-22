Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Italy reported 360 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 364 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,232 from 13,844.

Italy has registered 118,357 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.9 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 22,094 on Thursday, slightly down from 22,784 a day earlier.

There were 174 new admissions to intensive care units, marginally up from 155 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients edged down to 3,021 from a previous 3,076 .

Some 364,804 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 350,034, the health ministry said.

