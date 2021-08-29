Italy reports 37 coronavirus deaths and 5,959 new cases on Sunday

People receive a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a day before the wider Green Pass restrictions, where Italians will need proof of immunity to access an array of services and leisure activities, come into force, at the Music Auditorium in Rome, Italy, August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

ROME, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Italy reported 37 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 54 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,959 from 6,860, the health ministry said.

A total of 129,093 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second-highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the eighth-highest globally. Italy has reported 4.53 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,133 on Sunday, up from 4,111 a day earlier.

There were 44 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 42 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 525 from a previous 511.

Some 223,086 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 293,464, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Angelo Amante

