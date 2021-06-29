Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Italy reports 42 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 679 new cases

People walk without wearing masks as Italy lifts mandatory masks outdoors thanks to a decline in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and hospitalisations, in Rome, Italy, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - Italy reported 42 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 28 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 679 from 389.

Italy has registered 127,542 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.26 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,676 on Tuesday, down from 1,723 a day earlier.

There were 9 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 5 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 270 from a previous 289.

Some 190,635 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 75,861, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Sabina Suzzi

