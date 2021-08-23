Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Italy reports 44 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 4,168 new cases

ROME, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Italy reported 44 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, compared with 23 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,168 from 5,923.

Italy has registered 128,795 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.49 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,928 on Monday up from 3,767 a day earlier.

There were 45 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 33 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 485 from a previous 472.

Some 101,341 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 175,539, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Stephen Jewkes

