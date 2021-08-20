Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 7,224 new cases

A medical staff is seen in a gazebo outside a pharmacy where rapid COVID-19 swab tests are carried out, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Rome, Italy, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

MILAN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Italy reported 49 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 55 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,224 from 7,260.

Italy has registered 128,683 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.47 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,692 on Friday, up from 3,627 a day earlier.

There were 26 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 40 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 455 from a previous 460.

Some 220,656 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 206,531, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Sabina Suzzi

