Italy reports 5 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 5,321 new cases

People walk at a street a year after the peak of Italy's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bergamo, the country's epicentre, Italy, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/File Photo

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Italy reported five coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 16 the day before, the health ministry said, and the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,321 from 6,513.

Italy has registered 128,068 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.355 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,954 on Sunday, up from 1,851 a day earlier.

There were 22 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 25 on Saturday, and the total number of intensive care patients increased to 230 from a previous 214.

Some 167,761 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, up from a previous 264,860, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, Editing by William Maclean

