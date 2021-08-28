Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Italy reports 54 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 6,860 new cases

A 14-year-old girl receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at "La Vela" vaccination centre in Rome, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

ROME, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Italy reported 54 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, compared with 45 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 6,860 from 7,826.

Italy has registered 129,056 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.52 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,111 on Saturday, down from 4,114 a day earlier.

There were 42 new admissions to intensive care units, the same number as the day before. The total number of intensive care patients is 511.

Some 293,464 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 265,480, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, Editing by Angus MacSwan

