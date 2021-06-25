Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Italy reports 56 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 753 new cases

Women walk on the Rialto Bridge, as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

MILAN, June 25 (Reuters) - Italy reported 56 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 28 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 753 from 927.

Italy has registered 127,418 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.26 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,899 on Friday, down from 2,027 a day earlier.

There were 8 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 12 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 306 from a previous 328.

Some 192,541 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 188,191, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Sabina Suzzi

