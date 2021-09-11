Italy reports 57 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 5,193 new cases

A 14-year-old boy receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at "La Vela" vaccination centre in Rome, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Italy had 57 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday with 5,193 new infections, the health ministry said, compared with 62 fatalities and 5,621 daily cases and on Friday.

The country has registered 129,885 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. It has reported 4.6 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with coronavirus - not including those in intensive care units - stood at 4,117 on Saturday, down from 4,164 a day earlier.

There were 40 new admissions to intensive care, edging up from 37 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 547 from a previous 548.

Some 333,741 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past 24 hours, compared with a previous 286,028, the ministry said.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Mike Harrison

