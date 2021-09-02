Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Italy reports 62 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 6,761 new cases

Italians sit at a bar as much of the country becomes a 'yellow zone', easing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions allowing bars and restaurants to open for sit-down food and drinks at outdoor tables, in Venice, Italy, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

MILAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Italy reported 62 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, down from 69 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,761 from 6,503, the health ministry said.

A total of 129,352 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second-highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the ninth-highest globally. Italy has reported 4.55 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,205 on Thursday, down from 4,231 a day earlier.

There were 49 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 40 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 555 from a previous 540.

Some 293,067 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 303,717, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Gianluca Semeraro

