Skip to main content

Europe

Italy reports 67 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 3,377 new cases

1 minute read
1/2

A health worker prepares a booster dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, as vaccinations jump in Italy after the government made inoculation mandatory for all workers, in Rome, Italy, September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Italy reported 67 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 44 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,377 from 2,407.

Italy has registered 130,421 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.64 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,937 on Tuesday, down from 3,982 a day earlier.

There were 38 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 21 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 516 from a previous 523.

Some 330,275 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 122,441, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Sabina Suzzi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 2:30 PM UTC

Russia was behind Litvinenko assassination, European court finds

The European Court of Human Rights found on Tuesday that Russia was responsible for the assassination of ex-KGB officer Alexander Litvinenko, who died an agonising death in 2006 after being poisoned in London with a rare radioactive substance.

Europe
Right-wing chat-show celebrity may alter France's election dynamics
Europe
Families race to salvage belongings as lava from La Palma volcano nears homes
Europe
"I'm still alive," says pope, "though some wanted me dead"
Europe
German court orders removal of 'Hang the Greens' posters